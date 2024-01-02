Zelenskyy thanks Trudeau for additional NASAMS systems to protect Ukrainian skies

Zelenskyy thanks Trudeau for additional NASAMS and discusses protection of Ukrainian skies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for providing additional NASAMS systems to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses in a telephone conversation on Jan. 2, Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

“I had my first international conversation of the year with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” he said. “We discussed security issues.”

President Zelenskyy informed Trudeau about the Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages. He noted that on the evening before New Year's and on New Year's night, air defense forces managed to destroy over 80 strike drones, but there were also hits in several regions that caused damage to civilian objects.

“I am grateful to Justin for the willingness to help in strengthening the defense of Ukrainian skies, particularly for the supply of additional NASAMS systems and missiles for them,” Zelenskyy said.

The leaders also discussed the work on security guarantees and the preparation for the fourth meeting of advisors working on the implementation of the “peace formula.”

Zelenskyy thanked Trudeau for assurances that Canada will continue to provide financial and military support in 2024.

“We appreciate our interaction with Canada and are grateful for every expression of support for our state and our independence,” Zelenskyy added.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine