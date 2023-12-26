Zelenskyy thinks public discussion of mobilisation bill is only right

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thinks it is right that the bill on mobilisation in Ukraine is being discussed openly rather than behind closed doors.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address

Quote: "A discussion on new mobilisation rules began today. There is a legislative proposal – the military command, the Ministry of Defence and other involved bodies have submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament).

It is only right that such regulations should be discussed and adopted transparently, so that people understand the vision of the military command, the motives behind certain rules and conditions being put forward by MPs, and how the issues already raised by our servicemen in the Defence Forces are addressed. The law is something that concerns everyone."

Details: The President said he believes it is right that "the military together with MPs" should determine how "the next year should be provided for our Armed Forces" in terms of legislation, based on the decision of the relevant parliamentary committee.

Zelenskyy added that he is awaiting the final version of the law.

Background:

On 25 December, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a draft law On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Concerning the Improvement of Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for a reduction in the conscription age for mobilisation from 27 to 25 years, electronic call-up notices and the right to deferment. The Servant of the People party faction decided to avoid commenting on this draft law, citing that it was an initiative of the military.

Davyd Arakhamia, the leader of the Servant of the People faction, said that the military leadership made a request for the mobilisation of 500,000 military personnel. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously spoken about the same request from the military.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukraine's military command formulates its requests for ammunition, weapons and human resources regularly, but has not submitted a request for a specific number of mobilised people to the government: "As for this figure, we formed it for the next year. It, of course, takes into account the coverage of the current set, the formation of new military units, as well as the forecast of our losses that we may suffer in 2024. I can't voice the figures that relate to each of these indicators. That is a military secret."

