Zelenskyy: On Thursday night Russia launched five missiles at Kyiv

Kateryna Tyshchenko - Thursday, 28 April 2022, 22:47 Russia launched five missiles at Kyiv immediately following the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address According to Zelenskyy: "Today, immediately following our meeting [with Guterres - ed.] Russian missiles were launched at Kyiv. Five missiles. This reveals a great deal about Russia's real attitude to global institutions. About Russian leadership's attempts to denigrate the UN and everything that it stands for. Russia's actions therefore require an appropriate response." Details: Zelenskyy said that Russian missile strikes on Ukraine - on the cities of Kyiv, Fastiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and others - prove again and again that it is "too early to relax". "We cannot think that the war is coming to an end. We still have to fight. We still have to drive out the invaders," he stressed. Earlier: After 20:00 on Thursday, 28 April, Russian missiles hit a [military] facility and a neighbouring residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi neighbourhood of Kyiv. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is still in Kyiv. According to the latest reports, six people were wounded when a missile struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi neighbourhood.