Zelenskyy: On Thursday night Russia launched five missiles at Kyiv

ukrpravda@gmail.com (Ukrayinska Pravda)
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Kateryna Tyshchenko - Thursday, 28 April 2022, 22:47 Russia launched five missiles at Kyiv immediately following the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and Ant&oacute;nio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address According to Zelenskyy: "Today, immediately following our meeting [with Guterres - ed.] Russian missiles were launched at Kyiv. Five missiles. This reveals a great deal about Russia's real attitude to global institutions. About Russian leadership's attempts to denigrate the UN and everything that it stands for. Russia's actions therefore require an appropriate response." Details: Zelenskyy said that Russian missile strikes on Ukraine - on the cities of Kyiv, Fastiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and others - prove again and again that it is "too early to relax". "We cannot think that the war is coming to an end. We still have to fight. We still have to drive out the invaders," he stressed. Earlier: After 20:00 on Thursday, 28 April, Russian missiles hit a [military] facility and a neighbouring residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi neighbourhood of Kyiv. UN Secretary-General Ant&oacute;nio Guterres is still in Kyiv. According to the latest reports, six people were wounded when a missile struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi neighbourhood.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia suspended from World Tourism Organization over invasion of Ukraine

    The United Nations’s World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) voted during its first extraordinary session on Wednesday to suspend Russia in protest over the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to its website, the U.N. specialized agency “promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the…

  • Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

    President Joe Biden’s upbeat message that the economy is cruising along hit a troublesome speed bump on Thursday when the federal government reported that U.S. gross domestic product shrank during the first three months of 2022. There were technical reasons for the decline that likely obscured the actual health of the economy, yet the drop clearly put the president on the defensive after he has said repeatedly that the booming job market means the U.S. can withstand inflation at a 40-year high. Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was supposed to propel the economy to new heights that Democrats could then sell to voters in this year's midterm elections.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Putin warns of further retaliation; Biden asks Congress for new aid package

    President Joe Biden asked Congress to fund a new Ukraine aid package after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of further retaliation following the gas cutoff.

  • EXPLAINER: Why US needs a law to sell off oligarchs' assets

    President Joe Biden doesn't want to just seize the yachts, luxury homes and other assets of Russian oligarchs, he wants to sell off the pricey goods and use the money to help rebuild Ukraine. In the latest attempt to pressure Russia to end its war and to pay for the enormous costs of defending Ukraine, the Biden administration on Thursday called on Congress to enhance U.S. authority to liquidate assets seized from Russian elites — the “bad guys,” as Biden called them. The House on Wednesday passed the Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act, with only four lawmakers voting against the measure.

  • U.S. tries to seize yacht in Fiji, raising questions about the oligarch who owns it

    A judge in Fiji is due to rule on whether U.S. authorities can seize the superyacht Amadea, which has been stopped from leaving because of its links to Russia. The U.S. claims the owner is Suleiman Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician who has been sanctioned by multiple nations in the past.

  • Marine, Tehachapi native Trevor Reed making his way home after release from Russia

    After nearly three years detained in Russia, Marine and Tehachapi native Trevor Reed is on his way home. Reed was released Wednesday as part of a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia. Right now two Americans, including basketball star Britney Griner, remain in Russian custody.

  • Guterres: UN prepared to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

    Denys Karlovskyi - Thursday, 28 April 2022, 21:45 António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, has said that the Ukrainian and Russian leadership have agreed for international organisations, in particular the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to organise the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.

  • Russia bombs Kyiv with cruise missiles during UN visit to Ukraine capital

    The attack occurred hours after US president Biden requested a $33bn package in military, economic and humanitarian aid UN secretary general Antonio Guterres visits to towns around Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, on Thursday 28 April, 2022. W Photograph: EyePress News/REX/Shutterstock Russia hit Kyiv with cruise missile strikes in a menacing display of defiance while the UN secretary general was visiting the city and a few hours after Joe Biden had announced a doubling of US military and economic aid

  • The Kremlin orders a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine to start using rubles, state media says

    Russia will force the occupied city of Kherson to use rubles for payments according to state media. The transition will take place on May 1.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had “very substantive and warm talks” on energy and defense cooperation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during his visit to Kyiv on Thursday. Zelenskyy said they agreed that damaged Ukrainian military equipment could be repaired at Bulgarian plants and then sent back to Ukraine. Russia this week cut off natural gas supplies to Bulgaria and also to Poland, two NATO members which have been among the strongest European supporters of Ukraine in the war.

  • Up to Ukraine to decide whether to attack targets in Russia – Blinken

    Testifying in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine should decide for itself whether to attack facilities in Russia, emphasizing that this is the official position of Washington.

  • Boebert, Greene and Cawthorn among Republicans voting against supporting Moldova’s democracy amid Russia threat

    Trio of far-right GOP lawmakers have consistently opposed US support for Ukraine

  • Coast Guard stops Haitian migrant boat with 64 people on board

    The U.S. Coast Guard stopped a Haitian migrant boat between Cuba and the Bahamas with 64 people on board.

  • Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria

    Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Wednesday accused Moscow of using natural gas for "blackmail" after Russia's state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying his country, as well as Poland.

  • Bulgaria to consider Ukraine's request to repair heavy military machinery

    European Union and NATO member Bulgaria has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but is yet to decide on whether to send military aid to Kiyv, with one of the partners in Petkov's four-party government opposing such a move. "This is a genuine request, which I personally will present to the coalition council and I hope next week, when we will be voting in the parliament on military technical assistance to Ukraine, that it will be a key part of the package," Petkov told reporters in Kyiv.

  • Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

    Cutting off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria cost Russian President Vladimir Putin very little — but it is adding stress on European countries wrestling with how to reduce the energy imports feeding the Kremlin's war chest and how to keep a united front on the war in Ukraine. European Union officials say yielding to Putin's demand to pay for gas in rubles would violate Western sanctions imposed over the invasion. Poland and Bulgaria were cut off after refusing the demand and say they will manage because they were already working to end their dependence on Russian energy supplies.

  • Amal Clooney Tells United Nations: 'Ukraine is a Slaughterhouse, Right in the Heart of Europe'

    "Peace – like war – must be waged. It doesn't just happen," Clooney told the United Nations in New York on Wednesday

  • New Indy 500 Qualifying Format for the 106th Indianapolis 500

    Pole position to be determined on Day 2 of qualifications.

  • Zelensky: Russian missile strike on Kyiv speaks to Moscow’s efforts ‘to humiliate the UN’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russia for striking Kyiv on the same day that the United Nations secretary-general was visiting, saying Thursday the attack spoke to Russia’s efforts “to humiliate the UN and everything that the Organization represents.” “Moscow claimed they had allegedly ceased fire in Mariupol. But the bombing of the defenders of the…

  • UK defense chief: Russia could become ‘cancerous’ growth in Ukraine

    The U.K. defense secretary warned in an interview published Thursday that Russia could become a “cancerous growth” within Ukraine as Moscow seeks to expand its control within eastern Ukraine. “Well, I think it’s certainly the case that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, having failed in nearly all his objectives, may seek to consolidate what he’s got…