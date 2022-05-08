Zelenskyy: Today showed that Ukraine is part of the free world and Russia is alone

Kateryna Tyshchenko – Sunday, 8 May 2022, 23:53

After visits to Ukraine by many international political leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has become "a full-fledged part of the free world and a united Europe" while Russia is alone in evil and hatred.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Well, I am sure that this day in Ukraine has shown that we are already a full-fledged part of the free world and a united Europe. This is an obvious contrast to Moscow's loneliness in evil and hatred that everyone will see tomorrow."

"And the main thing I felt today was the world's even greater willingness to help us. And the fact that we have already achieved a historic result, because it is clear to the whole free world that Ukraine is the party of good in this war. And Russia will lose, because evil always loses."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia has forgotten everything that the victors of WWII held dear.

"Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II. But Ukraine and the whole free world will remind it. So that then no one will forget. So that those really important words - ‘never again’ - which are repeated all over the free world every year on the days of remembrance of the victims of World War II regain their weight again," Zelenskyy said.



Earlier: On Sunday, 8 May, President Zelenskyy held meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, and the Presidents of the Norwegian Storting and of the German Bundestag. The First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and Bono, from the band U2, also visited Ukraine on 8 May. Moreover, for the first time Ukraine took part in a meeting of G7 leaders.