Zelenskyy and Trudeau discuss strengthening air defence and situation at front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the situation on the battlefield and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defence with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a telephone conversation.

Source: Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We discussed the situation on the battlefield and further defence cooperation with an emphasis on strengthening the Ukrainian air defence system and increasing the capabilities of mobile fire groups to combat UAVs.

I thanked Justin Trudeau for Canada's defence and financial support and described the multi-year Canadian aid programme as ‘an extremely important signal to the world about unwavering support for Ukraine until its victory’."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Canada for the new package of sanctions against Russia and for its initiative to create an international coalition to bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"We discussed our joint steps to implement this initiative," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he thanked Canada for its decision to help Ukraine finance the second phase of construction of the Holodomor genocide museum and discussed the situation in the Middle East with Trudeau.

Reminder:

On 10 November, Canada’s foreign ministry imposed sanctions on nine Russian individuals and six legal entities that are involved in spreading Kremlin disinformation and propaganda.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Italy about new sanctions against the Russian Federation and discussed economic cooperation with the President of Slovakia.

