Zelenskyy and Trudeau discussed investments with Canadian business

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have met with representatives of the Canadian business community in Toronto, the Ukrainian President's press service announced on Sept. 23.

The meeting was attended by the Ukraine’s President Office Head Andriy Yermak, his deputy Rostyslav Shurma, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ukrainian Canadian Congress President Alexandra Chyczij, and heads of companies operating in the investment, banking, export, construction, energy, technology, and other sectors.

Zelenskyy thanked Canada for the assistance received by Ukraine, and stressed the importance of the implementation of post-war projects for the reconstruction of the country, as well as Ukraine's interest in in the economic and technological contribution of Canadian business.

Trudeau emphasized the importance not only of humanitarian and military aid, but also of economic support for Ukraine.

The participants of the meeting paid attention to the prospects of investment in Ukraine and the necessary conditions to start this process before the end of the war.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the United States held a meeting with some of that nation’s most influential entrepreneurs and leaders of major investment funds, Zelenskyy’s press service reported on Sept. 22. The meeting was facilitated by the world’s largest investment bank, JP Morgan, which manages assets exceeding $30 trillion.

The Ukrainian president and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Canada on Sept. 22 after their three days visit to the United States, where Zelenskyy addressed the UN General Assembly in New York, and met with President Joe Biden in Washington DC. Ukraine’s head of state met with Trudeau, discussing Kyiv’s military needs, future financial and humanitarian support, as well as economic and investment cooperation.

Canada will extend a three-year-long $482 million aid program to Ukraine, which will be used to procure 50 armored vehicles manufactured in Ontario, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sept. 22.

Trudeau also stated that Canada would send instructors to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

