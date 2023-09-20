Zelenskyy: Trump should 'share his ideas now' on ending Ukraine war. Live updates

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes up his nation's case before the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, a day after drawing loud applause in his pitch before the General Assembly.

Zelenskyy accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of threatening nuclear war, weaponizing food and energy and forcing deportation of children. And he warned that, if successful in Ukraine, Russia would continue its expansionist drive.

Later on CNN, Zelenskyy said GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump should share his Ukraine peace plans publicly. Trump has said he could end the war in 24 hours, but Zelenskyy warned that he could not accept any proposal that involved Ukraine ceding territory to Russia.

“He can publicly share his idea now, not waste time, not to lose people, and say, ‘My formula is to stop the war and stop all this tragedy and stop Russian aggression,’” Zelensky told CNN. “How he sees it, how to push Russians from our land. Otherwise, he’s not presenting the global idea of peace.”

A woman takes a selfie with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before he speaks at the SDG Summit at United Nations headquarters on Sept. 19, 2023.

Zelenskyy warns of a 'final war': Conflict will come if world leaders don't stop Russia

Developments:

∎ Two Russian aircraft and a helicopter were destroyed by "sabotage" at the Chkalovsky airbase 20 miles northeast of Moscow, Defense Intelligence of Ukraine claimed.

∎ Moscow-Tehran cooperation is reaching new highs despite opposition from the U.S. and the West, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Wednesday. Russia has worked to improve relations with other nations, including China and North Korea, in the face of troubled relations with the West.

Ukraine poll shows Americans support military aid to Kyiv

A newly released survey shows 63% of respondents in the U.S. expressing support for continued military aid to Ukraine, Ukraine advocacy agency Razom said Wednesday. An overwhelming majority (87%) of self-described Democrats supported continue aid compared to 48% of Republican respondents. The survey was conducted online from Aug. 10-17, polling 4,190 voters across the U.S., Razom said.

Also, 79% of those polled agreed that Russia is committing human rights violations and must be stopped "and made to pay" for the damage they have caused. But only 23% of those polled believe the government should warn Russia that the U.S. will continue supporting Ukraine for one more year before "the U.S. will escalate against Russia directly" if Russia has not pulled out.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine Russia war live updates: Zelenskyy asks for Trump peace plan