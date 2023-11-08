Zelenskyy: Ukraine already prepared for European Council's decision on negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is waiting for the decision of the European Council in December and has already prepared for it.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address on 8 November

Quote: "We are now awaiting the European Council's decision on the negotiations in December, and we have already prepared for this decision. Ukraine is doing its part. This is our top priority. And I am grateful to everyone in our country who contributes to this work.

Of course, we already understand what next steps are needed to move forward after the European Council's decision and bring the key goal – our country's accession to the EU – closer."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that he had signed a decree on the preparation of the negotiation process with the European Union with clear points and instructions.

Background:

In a report published on 8 November, the European Commission recommended starting accession negotiations with Ukraine, but first, Kyiv must implement further reforms.

