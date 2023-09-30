Zelenskyy: Ukraine will become global security donor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that Ukraine had begun its path to becoming a donor of global security thanks to its defence industry.

Source: Zelenskyy in the evening appeal

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are working to start producing the systems we need in Ukraine. Someday, over time, we will see the maximum armed power of Ukraine, our manufacturers, our defence industry, and our new cooperation with the world, and we will be able to say that the beginning of this was laid right now.

Our country will become one of the key global producers of weapons and defence systems.

And this is no longer just an ambition or a perspective; it is a potential that has begun to be realised. I thank everyone whose work has led to such results for Ukraine!".

Details: Zelenskyy is sure that Ukraine will become a donor to global security, in particular, thanks to the defence industry.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the creation of a Defence Industries Alliance and the establishment of a special Defence Fund.

Ukrainian companies have signed 20 documents with foreign partners as part of the International Defence Industries Forum, and 38 companies from 19 countries had joined the Defence Industries Alliance by the time the forum closed.

