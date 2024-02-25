Zelenskyy: Ukraine would defeat Russia if it had enough weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs more weapons to drastically change the situation on the front and gain an advantage over Russia.

Source: President Zelenskyy during a press conference following the Ukraine.Year 2024 conference

Quote from Zelenskyy: "What might this year, or the end of this year, look like? That depends on a lot of things. I’ll give you one example. Air defence. This is just one example for you to understand how this works. If Ukraine had been able to obtain 10 Patriot systems for its key industrial centres today or in the coming months, if we had been able to deploy these systems closer to the front line, they [the Russian forces] wouldn’t have reached us, they would have retreated, we would have penetrated their defence lines and started advancing. Ten Patriots. They would have drastically changed the situation."

Details: Zelenskyy said he had used Patriots as an example and that Ukraine needed other types of weapons too.

"I said Patriots, but that doesn’t mean that Patriot systems alone are decisive. I was just giving you an example. There are two or three other [weapons] that will put an end to Russian defence. A decisive end," Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that every person has to ask themselves why Ukraine still does not have the weapons it needs, saying that "maybe not everyone is interested in this, or not everything’s possible, or it’s still ahead of us".

When the moderator said that he would like to end the press conference on an uplifting note, Zelenskyy responded: "This has been very positive. It’s clear where we’re going, what we’re talking to our partners about, what we’re pressing for, and where we see ourselves by the end of the year."

