Zelenskyy: Ukraine is destroying worlds second army

ALONA MAZURENKO – MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 22:15

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that following eight months of the full-scale war with Russia, the Ukrainian army is destroying the so-called "world’s second army".

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today [marks] exactly eight months [since the beginning of the] full-scale war. What has been achieved over this time?

We have defended the independence of our state, and Russia can [no longer do anything about it]. We are liberating the Ukrainian land, step by step. Donbas, Kharkiv [Oblast] and Kherson [Oblast are already being liberated]. But Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Crimea will be [liberated] as well; the time will come and all of Ukraine will be free.

Ukraine is [destroying] the so-called ‘second army of the world’ and from now on, Russia will be [no more than] a beggar. [It is] begging for something [from] Iran, trying to squeeze something out of Western countries by making up [lies] about Ukraine.

[...] Russia’s potential is being wasted now on this madness, on the war against our state and the entire free world. [Russia had] gas influence [but] not anymore. [It had] military influence [but] it is [also] evaporating. [It had] political weight [but] now[it is] increasing[ly] isolat[ed]. [It had] ideological ambitions [but] now there’s only disgust."

Details: President Zelenskyy said that it is very important to change the configuration of power in Eurasia: "the more of its potential Russia loses now, the more real freedom all peoples both next to Russia and within its borders [will get], [and first of all] Ukraine."

