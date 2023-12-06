Zelenskyy: Ukraine to fulfil all decisions promised to Brussels by year's end

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, declared that the country will honour all of its commitments to partners regarding European integration by the end of the year.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address to the leaders of the Group of Seven, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy added that Kyiv is making every effort to get the European Union's approval to begin accession talks.

Quote: "I thank our partners for the relevant assistance and advice. Ukraine has fulfilled the European Commission’s recommendations, and by the end of this year, we will adopt all the decisions we promised. We hope that the European Union will also fulfil its promise to Ukraine. The decision to start accession negotiations with the EU is a powerful energy for us, the energy of unity."

Background:

In a report published on 8 November, the European Commission recommended starting accession negotiations with Kyiv , but before that, Ukraine must implement some of the reforms that have not yet been implemented.

The issue of opening negotiations with Ukraine should be discussed at the summit of EU leaders on 14-15 December.

The Ukrainian authorities claim they are determined to comply with the EU's requirement for minority rights and to do so as soon as possible, possibly even before the December EU summit.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said that the Verkhovna Rada would adopt amendments to the law on national minorities this week to meet the European Commission's criterion for opening accession negotiations with the EU.

