Zelenskyy: Ukraine isn't asking partners to deploy their armies on its territory

Ukraine is not talking to its partners about the possible deployment of their armies on its territory.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference following the Ukraine. Year 2024 conference

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are not talking to our partners about their armies being deployed in Ukraine.

If Ukraine joins NATO, which would be the most robust security guarantee for us, then I think we would trigger Article 5 [of the North Atlantic Treaty] if that happened. Though what we see [...] is that Russia is not attacking any of those countries."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the decision to invite Ukraine to join NATO was in the hands of two countries, the US and Germany.

The Ukrainian president also reiterated that Ukraine has told the US that it needs to approve its aid package for Ukraine next month, and the US Congress is well aware of that.

