Zelenskyy: Ukraine must liberate all its territories, no changes to strategy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the military leadership will not change its strategy of seeking to liberate all Russian-occupied territories, nor will it abandon its commitment to restoring the borders established at the time of independence [Ukraine gained its independence from the USSR in 1991 – ed.].

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his end-of-year press conference on 19 December

Details: An AFP journalist asked whether, given the "lack of breakthroughs on the battlefield", Zelenskyy has considered changing his strategy, particularly with regard to restoring Ukraine’s 1991 borders, or changing the military leadership.

The president answered only the first part of the question.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The strategy cannot be changed according to our Constitution. These are our territories. As for the tactics, we can change the approach after we review the outcome of our actions in Ukraine's south in 2023. We will get a clear picture by the end of the year...

Apologies, but our further plans and next steps will be kept to ourselves for now."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted in response to other questions that Russia has not achieved its goals in its war against Ukraine.

He mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently declared that Russia would continue to pursue its goals in the war.

Zelenskyy also stated that even when the Ukrainian Defence Forces reach the established state borders, it will not guarantee the end of the war.

Support UP or become our patron!