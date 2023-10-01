Zelenskyy: Ukraine will no longer pay for illusory promises of peace with its sovereignty

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has said at the celebration of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine that Ukraine will pay with the future of its children and with its sovereignty for "illusory promises of peace" no more.

Source: Zelenskyy at a celebration of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine at the National History and Architecture Museum Kyivska Fortetsia (Kyiv Fortress), as reported by the President’s Office

Quote: "Nowadays, modern generations of Ukrainians – you and all those who are now defending our state and people, our freedom and independence – have the opportunity to accomplish more than we have been able to ever before. Our defence of Ukraine against the Russian invasion is based on the historically greatest ever unity of our society. A unity that we cherish.

Ukraine enjoys the historically greatest ever level of support from the world. And never again will Ukraine pay with the future of its children, its sovereignty and its will for illusory promises of peace. Ukraine has drawn historical conclusions."

Details: Zelenskyy decorated soldiers with awards and presented military units with honorary titles, honours and battle flags. He also participated in the taking of the oath by military lyceum students.

He awarded the Zolota Zirka (Order of the Gold Star) to the family members of Vasyl Bohach, who received the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

The President presented the highest state award to the family of Sergeant Ihor Kolesnichenko, also posthumously.

Zelenskyy also awarded the Zolota Zirka to the family of a fallen pilot, Hero of Ukraine Major Danylo Murashko, who conducted 141 combat flights from the start of the war in February 2022 to January 2023.

Master Sergeant Maksym Stryzhak, who participated in the defence of the city of Bakhmut, also received the title of Hero of Ukraine.

The order was also presented to the family of a fallen Hero of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Vladyslav Skvortsov, who distinguished himself at the beginning of the war during the battles for Okhtyrka and the liberation of Trostianets.

The Zolota Zirka was also awarded to the parents of a mortar battery commander, Senior Lieutenant Andrii Soroka, who distinguished himself in battles near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast last summer.

Fire Support Company Chief Sergeant Oleksandr Fedorchenko also received the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

The family of combat medic Yevhen Khrapko, who had volunteered in the Joint Operation Forces zone in Donbas since 2014 and served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2016, also received this honour.

The President awarded the Zolota Zirka to Oleksii Hrebenshchykov, an Air Force pilot and Hero of Ukraine who has been defending Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Lieutenant Colonel Semen Kukharenko, who defended settlements in Donetsk Oblast, mainly Bakhmut, in the spring and summer of 2023, was also given the highest state award, the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Marchuk, who participated in the assault on Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast this summer, received the Zolota Zirka from the President.

The title of Hero of Ukraine and the Zolota Zirka were awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Kyrylo Peretiatko, whose guidance facilitated the downing of 65 Russian aerial targets in July and August 2023.

Air Force pilot Captain Ihor Kharchenko, who has conducted 107 combat flights since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, also received the title of Hero of Ukraine.

The Zolota Zirka was awarded to Senior Lieutenant Serhii Kharchenko, who has killed many Russian occupiers since the beginning of the war serving in a National Guard battalion.

Zelenskyy also awarded the honour of the President of Ukraine, the Cross of Military Merit, to four soldiers.

He presented Ukrainian defenders with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, 1st to 3rd class, the Order for Courage, 3rd class, the Order of Merit, 3rd class, and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

