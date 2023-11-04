Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not asking for concessions on its EU accession path

Ukraine is not asking for any concessions on its path toward accession to the European Union and is implementing the European Commission’s recommendations it has received.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press-conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen , as reported by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have implemented the recommendations that were required to begin accession negotiations. This concerns the rule of law, protection of national communities’ human rights and freedoms, greater transparency in how the government works, and strengthening anti-corruption infrastructure."

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned in particular the bill on lobbying, which he said will "make political processes more transparent and safeguard the state from oligarchs’ destructive influence and the influence of other individuals trying to circumvent the rule of law".

According to Zelenskyy, "it is crucial that the support of Europe and our other partners remains steady and reliable, in terms of both defence and financial support. Russia has to see that the world is not backing off in its defence of freedom and international law".

Zelenskyy also said that he expects that sanctions against Russia will be strengthened and that "circumventing existing sanctions – including through using European firms on the territory of Russia’s neighbouring states – will be prevented".

