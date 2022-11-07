Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received new air defence systems; we are moving towards 100% protection of the sky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has received new anti-aircraft defence systems that significantly strengthen its air defence.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening speech

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We also received new systems that significantly strengthen our air defence. The protection of the Ukrainian sky is, of course, not 100%, but we are gradually moving towards our goal.

As of today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only resulted in the world responding - the world is responding with [providing] new aid to Ukraine. We will do everything in our power to ensure that as many countries as possible join this aid."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, on Monday, the occupiers struck more than fifty cities and towns in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using rockets, aircrafts, and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

