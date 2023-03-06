Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

232
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the decision to continue defending the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying that Ukraine is seeing some of the most significant results in the city since the beginning of the war.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Bakhmut has delivered and is delivering one of the greatest results during this war, during the entire battle for Donbas. And I thank every soldier who is fighting in this most difficult area, who is fighting for all parts of our country, on all fronts."

Details: Zelenskyy also spoke in detail about today’s meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where attendees heard reports on the situation in Bakhmut. He said he had directly asked Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces and Commander of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces should withdraw from the city.

Both generals replied, "Do not withdraw" and instead recommended reinforcing the Ukrainian positions on the Bakhmut front. Zelenskyy said the Staff unanimously agreed with this decision. The president asked Zaluzhnyi to find reinforcements to support the defence of Bakhmut.

He added, "There is no part of Ukraine about which one can say that it can be abandoned. There is no Ukrainian trench in which the resilience and heroism of our warriors would be disregarded."

Previously: Bild, a German tabloid, speculated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to have had a dispute with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the battle for the city of Bakhmut, which has been under repeated Russian attacks since summer 2022.

Background:

  • President Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s Defence Ministry have repeatedly emphasised that Russia appears not to care about the scale of its losses on the Bakhmut front.

  • On 6 March, CNN reported that the Russian occupation forces have lost five times more soldiers in the battles for Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast than the Ukrainian defence forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Recommended Stories

  • Battle for Ukraine's Bakhmut 'utter hell'

    STORY: Ukraine said on Monday its troops were still holding out in a brutal fight for Bakhmut -- the eastern city that has become the main target of Russia's invading forces, seen by both sides as a crucial win in the year-long war. Ukrainian troops have fought back as Russia tried to surround Bakhmut to secure what would be its first major gain in more than half a year... the end of a winter offensive that has brought the bloodiest fighting of the war.A Ukrainian commander in Bakhmut described the battle as "utter hell."A spokesman for a Ukrainian brigade operating near Bakhmut said the near-constant Russian assaults had so far failed. “It is clear that the enemy faces a shortage of ammunition, but it still has some. It wants to destroy our infrastructure, logistics paths and access to our positions, but it does not have enough resources to do it.”With thousands of shells fired daily along the eastern and southern fronts, the intense battle has depleted both sides' artillery reserves. Kyiv's European allies are working on a deal to procure more ammunition for the fight...While the dwindling supplies have stoked a deepening rift between Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russia's top military brass. Prigozhin has sent tens of thousands of Russian convicts into battle around Bakhmut, and has accused Russian ministry officials of "treason" for failing to supply enough ammunition to his forces. The ministry has denied the claims.Prigozhin said Monday his representative had been denied access at Russia's operational headquarters.There was no immediate response from the Russian Ministry of Defense. While Russia has made gains in recent weeks, Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would be a step towards its major objective of seizing the full territory of the surrounding Donbas region. But Washington said Monday that even if Russia succeeds in capturing the city, it would not necessarily give Moscow momentum in the war.Speaking to reporters in the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Bakhmut held more of a "symbolic value" than operational or strategic value.

  • Ukraine vows to keep defending Bakhmut amid persistent Russian attacks

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's top generals have vowed to keep defending the eastern city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as Russian forces battled to tighten their siege and secure their first major battlefield gain in more than six months. Russian forces have been trying to take Bakhmut for months and says capturing it would be a step towards its objective of seizing all of the surrounding Donbas region. Ukrainian troops have been reinforcing positions west of the city in apparent preparation for a possible withdrawal but appear not to have decided to pull out.

  • Turkey's powerhouse drone industry is on the verge of another milestone: a stealthy unmanned fighter jet for its new aircraft carrier

    Within a few years, Turkey may be able to deploy a domestically built aircraft carrier loaded with domestically developed combat drones.

  • Prisoner of war hailed a hero for declaring ‘glory to Ukraine’ moments before execution

    A Ukrainian prisoner of war gunned down in cold blood after saying “glory to Ukraine” in front of his Russian captors has been hailed as a martyr.

  • Ukrainian forces conduct counteroffensive near Bakhmut, NYT reports

    As Russia has been attempting to seize Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, for more than seven months, Ukrainian forces have conducted a counteroffensive in the area over the last weekend, The New York Times reported March 6.

  • US-sanctioned Russian ship loaded with military cargo enters Black Sea – media reports

    The Russian cargo ship Sparta IV, sanctioned by the U.S. government slipped quietly through the Bosporus Strait into the Black Sea during the hours of darkness with a suspected load of war supplies for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Naval News outlet reported on March 5.

  • Russian forces resort to welding war relics on to ‘tankenstein’ vehicles

    Russia is welding ageing naval turrets on to old armoured vehicles to make crude tanks as Vladimir Putin’s forces face worsening arms shortages.

  • Prigozhin warns 'entire front will fall to Russia borders, and maybe further'

    The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a new video on March 5 that if his troops retreat from Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, “the entire front will fall to the Russian borders, and maybe further.”

  • Georgia nuclear plant begins splitting atoms for first time

    A nuclear power plant in Georgia has begun splitting atoms in one of its two new reactors, Georgia Power said Monday, a key step toward reaching commercial operation at the first new nuclear reactors built from scratch in decades in the United States. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. said operators reached self-sustaining nuclear fission inside the reactor at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta. A third and a fourth reactor were approved for construction at Vogtle by the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2009, and the third reactor was supposed to start generating power in 2016.

  • Kim's sister warns N. Korea ready to act against US, South

    The influential sister of North Korea’s leader warned Tuesday that her country is ready to take “quick, overwhelming action” against the United States and South Korea — one day after a nuclear-capable B-52 flew over the peninsula. The United States flew the bomber to the Korean Peninsula for a joint drill with South Korean warplanes, and the allies' militaries are also preparing to revive their largest field exercises later this month. Kim Yo Jong didn’t elaborate on any planned actions in her statement, but North Korea has often test-launched missiles in response to U.S.-South Korean military drills because it views them as an invasion rehearsal.

  • Iran claims to have discovered one of the world's largest lithium deposits

    The Iranian government claimed last week to have discovered a massive deposit of lithium, positioning itself as a major player in the global race for the metal used in cell phones, laptops, and electric vehicles.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • Iran Supreme Leader calls for death penalty as hundreds of schoolgirls fall victim to mystery poisoning

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for "capital punishment" for those responsible for poisoning hundreds of schoolgirls if the acts were deliberate.

  • Bulgaria transfers to Ukraine weapons worth billions of dollars through third countries

    Bulgaria has provided arms worth billions of dollars to Ukraine over the past two years despite not a single deal being signed between the two countries at the government level, journalists from Euractiv said in an article published on March 6.

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.

  • Kylie Jenner Paired Her Latest Underboob-Baring Top With the Tiniest Moto Jacket

    And fashion fanatics are going to want her earrings ASAP.

  • GOP erupts after Americans missing in Mexico: 'Cartels couldn’t ask for a better partner in crime than' Biden

    Republicans are pointing the finger at President Biden's border policies after four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico Friday after crossing the border from Texas.

  • German tabloid speculates Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief disagree on Bakhmut strategy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears to have had a dispute with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the battle for the city of Bakhmut, which has been under repeated Russian attacks since summer 2022.

  • Republican lawmakers run from a motion to censure Rep. Liz Harris for drug cartel smear

    Republicans run, as expected, from a motion to censure Rep. Liz Harris for her role in sliming public officials, judges and private citizens.

  • Russian media report assassination attempt on Russian oligarch Malofeev, who financed Russian militants

    Russian Kremlin-aligned media have reported that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has allegedly prevented an assassination attempt on pro-Kremlin ​​oligarch Konstantin Malofeev, who had financed Russian militants operating in Ukrainian Donbas.