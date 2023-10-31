Zelenskyy: Ukraine's success in battle for Black Sea will be in history books

On International Black Sea Day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy , President of Ukraine, noted the country's success in the battle for the Black Sea.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address

Quote: "The modern world quickly gets accustomed to success. When full-scale aggression began, many around the world expected Ukraine to not withstand it. Now, the incredible things our people, our soldiers, are doing are perceived as a given. Ukraine's success in the battle for the Black Sea is what will be in history textbooks, though it's not discussed as often now."

Details: The President also said that the work of export corridors and the protection of Ukraine's South were considered at sessions of the Staff of Commander-in-Chief.

Zelenskyy also held a preparatory meeting on working with the European Union. He noted that all levels of governments should be ready to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

