Zelenskyy: When Ukrainian pilots switch to F-16s, Russia will have no chance in the skies

When Ukrainian pilots fly F-16 multipurpose fighters, there will be no chance for the Russians in the Ukrainian skies.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Although the enemy still has a significant technical advantage in aircraft, from the very first day of the full-scale invasion our pilots have an obvious advantage in morality and skill!

They save Ukrainians from Russian terrorising [them – ed.] with bombs, missiles and murderous drones. When Ukrainian pilots fly the F-16, freedom will become insurmountable, and there will be no chance for the terrorist state in our skies."

Details: The President thanked the heroic Ukrainian pilots and posted a video of the fundraising platform United24, which is aimed at foreign donors.

The video shows the outdated equipment Ukrainian pilots have to work with.

For example, the MІG-29 is not adapted to deal with small targets such as Shahed drones or cruise missiles, since the avionics and radar system of the aircraft are outdated.

The F-16s are therefore critical to Ukraine both for offensive strategy and for intercepting missiles and cruise bombs outside Ukrainian territory, potentially saving the lives of thousands of civilians.

Earlier: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that for successful progress on the front, Ukraine needs more of all types of weapons, significantly more shells and, of course, F-16 fighters to have air superiority.

Background: Yurii Ihnat, speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, repeatedly stressed: the aircraft of Ukraine, the legacy of the Soviet era, are sometimes twice as old as the pilots themselves.

The youngest aircraft in the Air Force is the 1991 Su-27. Ukraine also depends on the availability of spare parts for Soviet aircraft that it cannot produce.

