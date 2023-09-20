Zelenskyy at UN Security Council names 2 prerequisites for ending war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the UN Security Council in New York on 19 September, listed two conditions that must be met for a complete cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy recalled the Ukrainian peace formula proposed last year as the basis for a just end to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The president focused on the issue of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is "inextricably linked to the issue of clearing the sovereign territory of the state from occupiers", and listed two things that guarantee the liberation of Ukrainian territory.

The first is the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces and mercenaries from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within the borders of 1991, including the Black Sea Fleet of Russia, or "those leaky troughs that will remain from it during the war".

In the second point, the president indicated the full return to Ukraine of effective control over the entire state border and the exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

"Actually, only the fulfilment of these two points will result in an honest, reliable and complete cessation of hostilities," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

In his speech at the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy also presented proposals for reforming the organisation, primarily to prevent situations where permanent members of the Security Council can block any decisions.

The day before, the President of Ukraine spoke before the UN General Assembly and called for the nuclear disarmament of Russia. Zelenskyy also called on the states to join the preparation of the summit regarding the peace formula proposed by Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!