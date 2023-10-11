Zelenskyy urges partners to help maintain momentum against Russia as Ukraine gains ground

The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is now at a "very special" stage, as Russia has lost the initiative, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a Ramstein format meeting in Brussels on Oct. 11.

In order to speed up the end of the war, full protection of Ukraine's territorial integrity and full guarantees of security after it is over are needed, Zelenskyy said.

"We have a very special situation on the battlefield now," the Ukrainian leader said.

“It is a situation where we need to press on without any pauses. It is very important that there are no pauses. We need to understand the principles of effective defense. Defense should not allow the enemy to stop and recover, to choose new tactics.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Russia's counterattacks are currently unsuccessful, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are moving forward "step by step" on the frontline.

He said that if attention is diverted from Ukraine, “time will be on Russia's side.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine