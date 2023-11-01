Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians not to ignore air-raid warnings

Following a Russian massive attack on Ukraine launched on the night of 31 October-1 November Volodymyr Zelenskyy , President of Ukraine, called upon Ukrainians not to ignore the air-raid sirens.

Source: address of Zelenskyy on 1 November published on the website of the Office of the President

Quote: "I ask all Ukrainians to pay attention to air raid alerts and to understand that, even though we are strengthening our air defense as much as possible, the danger is still significant. Especially in cities like Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson. In the cities and villages of Kherson region, Donetsk region. In Chernihiv, Sumy regions. It's important to be cautious and not take the danger lightly."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted the efforts of all the units that are destroying Russian aircraft, missiles and drones and reported that last night, 18 Shahed drones and a guided aviation missile were shot down.

Background:

On 1 November, the Russians launched the record number of attacks on the Ukrainian cities and villages this year. On the night of 31 October-1 November, the Russian forces attacked the settlements in Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Specifically, at around midnight, the Russian troops hit an oil refinery in Kremenchuk.

Support UP or become our patron!