Zelenskyy urges world to send Russia signal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, calls upon the international community to give Russia a signal that the world will not get tired of helping Ukraine.

Source: evening address of the President

Quote: "We continue preparing for the planned international events this week. There will be important activity, new communication with our partners.

The key thing now is the guarantee that the support for Ukraine will be sufficient next year as well. I am thanking all the countries who share our point of view.

Russia needs to get this signal: whatever they (the Russians – ed.) do, the world will not get tired of protecting freedom and international order."

Details: Zelenskyy has separately thanked the Netherlands which provided for over €2 billion of security aid for Ukraine for the next year.

"Thank you, Mark, Mr. Prime Minister, and the society of the Netherlands. This is a timely signal. It is important to feel that the protection of freedom has reliable and sincere support," the Ukrainian President said.

Background:

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed a short-term government funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. This bill does not include funding to support either Ukraine or Israel.

Earlier, it was revealed that Republicans threaten to block the allocation of the aid for Ukraine in Congress if it does not include the decision about the security of American borders.

Republican Congressman Don Bacon said that the House of Representatives already knows what to do with the bill on aid to Ukraine, as well as how much money they want to allocate to Kyiv. In his opinion, the consideration could take place in December.

Leaders of the US Congress hope to mobilise the voices for additional aid for Ukraine and Israel, as well as for the improvement of the immigration system, by Christmas.

