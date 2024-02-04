Zelenskyy visits Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, brings up use of air defence systems and presents pilots with awards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has travelled to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where he visited the Air Command Skhid (East) headquarters and presented Ukrainian pilots with state awards.

Source: website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy met with Ivan Terebukha, Commander of the Air Command Skhid, to discuss the air defence of cities, towns and villages, critical infrastructure facilities, and the positions of Ukrainian troops on the front.

Zelenskyy was told about a series of Russian drone attacks on critical facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Ukrainian forces’ efforts to make their mobile firing units and electronic warfare systems more effective in repelling Russian drone strikes.

Zelenskyy and military officials also discussed the use of Western-made and hybrid air defence systems and the possibility of strengthening the Air Command Skhid’s capabilities in light of expected weapons and ammunition shipments.

Zelenskyy also talked to rank-and-file soldiers and presented combat pilots with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 1st and 2nd degrees, and the Order For Courage, 1st degree.

Previously: Earlier on 4 February, Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian army in the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

