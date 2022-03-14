Zelenskyy visits injured soldiers in hospital

Reuters Videos

STORY: Some of the soldiers in the video were said to have been wounded in Hostomel and Irpin, the two cities where fierce fighting against Russian troops took place.Zelenskiy handed out awards and offered the patients words of encouragement, saying, "Get well! I wish you strength. Well done to you! We are doing it for you and you carry this burden on your shoulders.”Earlier on Sunday, Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday, killing 35 people and wounding 134 a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as intense fighting was reported elsewhere.Ukraine also reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people had been killed.