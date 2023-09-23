Zelenskyy visits Ireland after Canada
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Ireland after his visits to Canada and the USA.
Source: Office of the President of Ukraine
Details: It is specified that the president landed at Shannon airport in the west of Ireland.
Currently, it is not certain how long the head of state will stay in the country; his future plans are unknown, too.
Zelenskyy held an unscheduled meeting with the head of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the airport building.
He expressed gratitude for Sudan's consistent support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Quote: "The parties discussed common security challenges, in particular the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia.
Zelenskyy invited Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to support the Grain From Ukraine humanitarian initiative, which aims to supply food to the most vulnerable countries in Africa, and to join the Global Peace Summit."
Background:
Zelenskyy arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit after visiting the US, where he had met with US President Joe Biden.
During the talks, the leaders of Ukraine and Canada discussed Ukraine's defence needs, further financial and humanitarian support for Kyiv, as well as economic and investment cooperation.
