Zelenskyy visits Ireland after Canada

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Ireland after his visits to Canada and the USA.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: It is specified that the president landed at Shannon airport in the west of Ireland.

Currently, it is not certain how long the head of state will stay in the country; his future plans are unknown, too.

Zelenskyy held an unscheduled meeting with the head of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the airport building.

He expressed gratitude for Sudan's consistent support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Quote: "The parties discussed common security challenges, in particular the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia.

Zelenskyy invited Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to support the Grain From Ukraine humanitarian initiative, which aims to supply food to the most vulnerable countries in Africa, and to join the Global Peace Summit."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!