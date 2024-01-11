Zelenskyy visits Latvia – photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Latvia. The head of state is continuing his tour of the Baltic states, having previously visited Estonia and Lithuania.
Source: Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on Twitter after meeting the Ukrainian president at Riga airport, as reported by European Pravda
Details: "My warmest welcome to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Riga!
Latvia strongly supports Ukraine's struggle for freedom and independence. Glory to Ukraine!" Kariņš wrote.
Sirsnīgi sveicu @ZelenskyyUa un @DmytroKuleba Rīgā!
Latvija nelokāmi atbalsta Ukrainas cīņu par brīvību un neatkarību.🇱🇻🤝🏻🇺🇦
Слава Україні! pic.twitter.com/IIuufRlvCw
— Krišjānis Kariņš (@krisjaniskarins) January 11, 2024
He also posted a photo of himself meeting Zelenskyy at the airport.
Before that, Zelenskyy visited Tallinn. During a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, Estonian President Alar Karis said that Tallinn would provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion in aid until 2027.
The day before, Zelenskyy visited Vilnius, where Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced a new €200 million package of military assistance for Ukraine, which will include ammunition, generators and M577 armoured vehicles.
