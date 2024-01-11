Zelenskyy visits Latvia – photo

Zelenskyy arrives in Latvia
Photo: Krišjānis Kariņš on Twitter (X)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Latvia. The head of state is continuing his tour of the Baltic states, having previously visited Estonia and Lithuania.

Source: Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on Twitter after meeting the Ukrainian president at Riga airport, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "My warmest welcome to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Riga!

Latvia strongly supports Ukraine's struggle for freedom and independence. Glory to Ukraine!" Kariņš wrote.

He also posted a photo of himself meeting Zelenskyy at the airport.

Before that, Zelenskyy visited Tallinn. During a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, Estonian President Alar Karis said that Tallinn would provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion in aid until 2027.

The day before, Zelenskyy visited Vilnius, where Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced a new €200 million package of military assistance for Ukraine, which will include ammunition, generators and M577 armoured vehicles.

