Zelenskyy visits Latvia – photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Latvia. The head of state is continuing his tour of the Baltic states, having previously visited Estonia and Lithuania.

Source: Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on Twitter after meeting the Ukrainian president at Riga airport, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "My warmest welcome to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Riga!

Latvia strongly supports Ukraine's struggle for freedom and independence. Glory to Ukraine!" Kariņš wrote.

He also posted a photo of himself meeting Zelenskyy at the airport.

Before that, Zelenskyy visited Tallinn. During a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, Estonian President Alar Karis said that Tallinn would provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion in aid until 2027.

The day before, Zelenskyy visited Vilnius, where Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced a new €200 million package of military assistance for Ukraine, which will include ammunition, generators and M577 armoured vehicles.

