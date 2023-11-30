Zelenskyy visits school set up in Kharkiv's metro

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Kharkiv on 30 November and visited schools equipped in the metro.

Source: Office of the President

Details: Zelenskyy granted the honorary titles Honoured Teacher of Ukraine and Honoured Educational Worker of Ukraine to educators in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as the Orders of Princess Olha of III class.

Quote: "I want to thank all of you for making Kharkiv Oblast alive, for having wonderful children, and people of various professions. Undoubtedly, for having such teachers. If there's a school, even such a creative one, there is life. Thank you for your work, for serving the children of Ukraine. I want to thank you for being in Ukraine, with Ukrainian children, for imparting knowledge to our children during the war, and for not letting the war stop you."

Details: There are 831 children studying at the Universytet metro station in Kharkiv in 40 classes assigned to 11 educational institutions. Classrooms for children are located at five Kharkiv metro stations.

