Zelenskyy visits seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers in New York hospital

The president of Ukraine visited Staten Island University Hospital in New York, where he met with seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: There are nine servicemen from Ukraine who lost their limbs in this hospital.

Zelenskyy spoke with hospital staff and the military. He says the head of the medical institution admitted that he "has never seen people who would like to come home so much" as the Ukrainian military.

"We will be waiting for you to defeat the enemy," the president said, addressing the fighters, "Get well, come back, and we will win!"

The head of state also presented awards to the military and the management and staff of the hospital who take care of wounded people, in particular those engaged in prosthetics.

Background:

On Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife arrived in New York and announced their participation in the UN General Assembly and other bilateral meetings.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska in the USA will meet with the Clinton family and patrons who support Ukraine. In addition, Zelenska will open an exhibition dedicated to the destruction of cultural heritage captured in photographs, together with the UNESCO director general.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!