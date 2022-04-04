Zelenskyy visits town where civilians died
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the town of Bucha outside Kyiv on Monday, where hundreds of civilians were found dead after Russian troops retreated last week. (April 4)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the town of Bucha outside Kyiv on Monday, where hundreds of civilians were found dead after Russian troops retreated last week. (April 4)
Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating possible crimes by Russian forces after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns outside the capital Kyiv after the Russian withdrawal from the area. "This information must be seriously questioned," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. Peskov said that the facts and chronology of the events in Bucha did not support Ukraine's version of events and urged international leaders not to rush to judgment.
The Human Rights Watch has presented further evidence of alleged war crimes by Russians, including rapes, murders, and stealing from civilians.
Here’s the full text of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s impassioned, pre-taped speech at the Grammys
U.S. stocks edged cautiously higher Monday amid the bond market's latest warning on recession and accelerating bets on Fed rate hikes.
Officials in Ukraine's northern regions said on Monday Russian troops there had fully withdrawn or significantly reduced in number, leaving mines and damaged military vehicles behind. Ukraine has reported Russian troops drawing back or being pushed back in the north since Russia announced last Tuesday that it would scale down its operations there to focus on battles in the east. The governor of Zhytomyr region, which is west of Kyiv, said no Russian troops remained on its territory.
An outspoken half-brother of Jordan's king relinquished his princely title Sunday in apparent protest over how the country is run. Prince Hamzah posted the announcement on his official Twitter account. The Royal Court had no immediate comment.
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -For Yevhen Fedchenko, the information war hit home when his aunt said she would not come to visit because she believed she would be beaten and killed in Ukraine for speaking Russian. For Alya Shandra, it was her Danish then-boyfriend's decision to abandon a visit to Kyiv because he thought there were Nazis in Ukraine. They both became so angry at the refusal of their loved ones to set foot in Ukraine because of what they had read, heard or watched about the country in 2014, when mass protests in central Kyiv toppled an unpopular pro-Russian president, that they decided to find ways to challenge a narrative they rejected.
Las Vegas isn't just about what Caesars, MGM, and Wynn offer at night; it also has some daytime events that attract crowds. A major one has now returned.
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said images from Bucha "testify to a will to annihilate that transcends all borders."
Sometimes it's just more fun to believe the lies.View Entire Post ›
We’re in the early stages of a global food crisis. American farmers and ranchers need our support.
The "missing chunk" of White House call records from the day of the Capitol riot "certainly appears deliberate," wrote Jill Wine-Banks in an op-ed.
Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesSome conscripts to the Russian war effort from the Donbas region are turning on their commanders and refusing to fight on, after being handed antiquated rifles designed in the 19th century, and forced to drink from ponds littered with dead frogs.One student draftee was given an automatic weapon but no instructions on how to fire it. The student, speaking to Reuters, said he was ordered to repel an attack by Ukrainian forces, but told a re
"This is genocide of the Ukrainian population," Klitschko said in the video in Bucha, where officials say about 300 people were buried in mass graves.
House select committee seizes momentum as it embarks on final push to conclude evidence-gathering phase of inquiry Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse near the White House in Washington DC on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack is moving to capitalize on new momentum as it embarks on its final push to complete the roughly one hundred remaining depositions and conclude the evidence-gathering
"It not only just angered him, I really think it drove him literally insane," Mikhail Khodorkovsky told CNN. "That's when he started bombing Kharkiv and Kyiv."
"When I didn't win the election, he had to be the happiest — I would rate, probably, South Korea third or fourth happiest," Trump said.
Images released by Ukrainian Armed Forces on Sunday showed the burning remains of an Su-35 fighter shot down near the city of Izyum, in the Kharkiv region.
The bodies of Olha Sukhenko and her husband and son were found covered in sand in their village of Motyzhyn, near Kyiv.
Russia previously warned of "serious military and political consequences" if Finland tried to join, but the country only seems to be closer to it.