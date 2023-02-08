Zelenskyy visits UK for first time since Russian invasion as Britain expands Ukrainian troop training

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the U.K. on Wednesday for the first time since Russia's invasion, marking a rare trip out of his country.

Zelenskyy was set to meet U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address parliament in a bid for more military aid in the form of advanced weapons as Ukraine prepares for expected spring offensives by Russian forces.

It is Zelenskyy's second known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia's invasion began nearly a year ago. He also visited the U.S. in December.

"President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," Sunak said in a statement.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by the Ukraine President since the war began nearly a year ago.

Zelenskyy addresses UK parliament, asks for jets

Zelenskyy asked allies to send Ukraine fighter jets, saying aircraft would be "wings for freedom," as hundreds and lawmakers and staff packed into Westminster Hall for the Ukrainian president's address.

Zelenskyy also urged stronger sanctions against Russia and thanked Britain for its aid.

"London has stood with Kyiv since Day One," he said, handing over a combat helmet as a thank you to Britain.

UK announces pilot, marine training program for Ukraine

Zelenskyy's visit coincides with Sunak announcing that Britain will expand training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines "as part of long-term investment in their military," according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Britain pledged to train Ukrainian pilots on "NATO standard fight jets," but the U.K. has been reluctant to meet Ukraine's ask for allies to send warplanes.

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said in a statement. "It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come."

The U.K. is one of Ukraine's biggest military backers and has sent the country more than $2.5 billion in aid. More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops have also trained at U.K. bases. Last week, a group of Ukrainians arrived in the U.K. to learn to operate Challenger 2 tanks Britain is sending to Ukraine.

The U.K. also on Wednesday announced a series of sanctions against six entities it said supplied equipment to the Russian military.

What's on the itinerary as Zelenskyy visits UK?

Zelenskyy arrived at London Stansted airport on a Royal Air Force plane as Sunak greeted him. Sunak tweeted a photo of the two embracing on the tarmac.

"The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine’s aid. And today I’m in London to personally thank the British people for their support," Zelenskyy said on Instagram.

Zelenskyy and Sunak traveled to Downing Street amid a large convoy of vehicles before briefly posing for photos in front of the famous black door that leads into the U.K. prime minister's residence.

Zelenskyy started the meeting by thanking Britain for its "big support from the first days of full-scale invasion." He is also expected to meet with King Charles III, U.K. military chiefs and Ukrainian troops training in Britain.

