Zelenskyy vows to remove Russia from Ukrainian skies in 2024

Ukraine will remove Russia from its skies in 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Nov. 23.

Since 2022, Ukraine has liberated more than half of the land occupied by Russia. In 2023, Ukraine expelled the Russian fleet from most of the Black Sea. And in 2024, Ukraine aims to clear the skies of Russia.

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense is the best strategic investment in security for at least five reasons, Zelenskyy said on X (Twitter).

“First and foremost, every system and missile provided to Ukraine saves lives,” he wrote.

“Second, every major region and city fully covered by a reliable air shield means that more people, potentially millions, can return from abroad. This will boost Ukraine's economy, allow us to reduce the budgetary gap, and reduce our reliance on international financial assistance.”

“Third, the stronger our air defense, the greater Ukraine's success in the Black Sea, the more maritime exports, the better protection of freedom of navigation, and the greater stability. This will allow us to deliver hundreds of thousands of additional tons of food via a more secure maritime export corridor to combat the global food crisis.”

“Fourth, each additional air defense system and missile saves resources that would otherwise be required to recover the destroyed objects, critical infrastructure, energy systems, power grids, and so on.”

“Fifth, denying Russia the ability to terrorize Ukraine with missiles and drones will force the aggressor to abandon this tactic, which will help the overall effort to bring victory closer.”

Zelenskyy thanked partners who have already made important decisions regarding strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"Because Ukraine is a large country, our need for air defense systems is significant. We are confident, however, that by providing additional air defense capabilities, our partners are making the best strategic security investment and saving a significant amount of resources in the long run.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine