Zelenskyy wants to attend UN General Assembly on full-scale invasion anniversary

She said the possible visit depends on various aspects, in particular the relevant military situation and a warning from Ukraine's intelligence that Russia is planning “a very serious offensive in February.”

“Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come, but it’s still a question if a security situation allows him to come,” Dzheppar explained.

She said Zelenskyy wants the UN General Assembly to adopt one of the two resolutions. The consultations with Ukraine's partners are ongoing on the following:

● the first resolution is about Zelenskyy's 10-point "Peace Formula" (in particular, it goes about restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory);

● the second resolution is about the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian aggression crimes for Russia to be held liable for the unprovoked full-scale attack against Ukraine.

“We have to act step by step. It’s still a question of what will be the first. … I believe that this is something that we will know very soon, in the nearest week or two," Dzheppar said.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs has previously claimed that Ukraine expects to hold a "peace formula" summit at the UN by the end of February.

Dzheppar explained it should be a platform "to discuss things that Ukraine considers important" on top of the 10 points of Zelenskyy's proposal. In particular, releasing all prisoners, providing security guarantees for Ukraine, and establishing a tribunal for those responsible for Russian aggression.

According to the deputy foreign minister, holding a summit or adopting a resolution will not mean that Ukraine is ready to sign up to "a peace agreement" or cease fire. It means that "talks on peace or on peace agreement might start" after the summit to be held or the resolution to be adopted.

Should Zelenskyy pay a visit to the UN, it would be his second trip abroad since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The first trip was to the US on Dec. 22, 2022. He made an unannounced visit to Washington, D.C., addressed the US Congress, and met with US President Joe Biden.

