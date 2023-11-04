Zelenskyy: War in Middle East diverts attention from Ukraine, this is one of Russia's goals

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the war in the Middle East diverts attention from Ukraine, which is one of the goals of the Russian Federation.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen , as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "As for the Middle East. I will answer you: of course, this is understandable, the war in the Middle East, this conflict diverts attention. I believe that this was one of the goals of the Russian Federation.

Now, realising that the attention towards Ukraine, let's put it this way, will be reduced... And that's a fact. We see it from the results.

But everything is in our power, we've been in difficult situations before. We've been in very difficult situations when there was almost no focus on Ukraine. There was attention from the media, but not from the leaders of the world, but we were able to get out of this situation. Therefore, I am absolutely sure that we will overcome this challenge."

