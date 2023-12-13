Zelenskyy warns against 'Putin's Veto' at EU summit as Hungary blocks EU accession talks

Ukraine has fulfilled everything required to start negotiations on accession to the EU and a negative outcome at the summit in Brussels on Dec 14-15 would represent a "Putin veto," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Norway on Dec. 13.

“We have done absolutely everything, fulfilling all the recommendations of the European Commission, our partners, and even addressing those laws that have received the conclusions of the Venice Commission,” Zelenskyy said.

“Ukraine's sole plan is the people's choice to join the European Union, everything depends on the EU's resilience."

Zelenskyy also highlighted Russia's lack of victories in the current year, saying that the aggressor couldn’t occupy a single village this year.

“I’m not even talking about cities. But they began to work with countries – not only in Europe, but also on many continents – and put pressure on them. Therefore, if there is no positive result [on EU accession negotiations], it will indicate that [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin vetoed this decision.”

The European Commission recommended starting negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU on Nov. 8.

