Zelenskyy warns of endless internal conflicts in EU due to indecision on Ukraine

Indecisiveness among EU leaders regarding the timeline for Ukraine's EU accession will send a negative signal to European citizens.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address at the EU summit, European Pravda’s correspondent reporting from Brussels.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his address by praising his EU counterparts for successfully reaching a consensus and making decisions to support Ukraine throughout the year. "You all understand that now is not the time for half-measures or hesitation. Europe has made strong decisions and effectively implemented them. I am grateful for such strength in Europe," he said.

However, in Zelenskyy's opinion, the desire of certain EU leaders to block the start of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, contrary to the recommendation of the European Commission, could lead to disappointment. "This decision is also vitally important for all the people in EU countries who believe that Europe can avoid a return to the old days of endless fruitless disagreements between capitals," he explained.

"Europe deserves to be strong... It deserves respect for agreements, and for people in Europe to know that they will not be deceived," the president concluded.

Background:

In his speech to the European Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that EU leaders’ indecision at the summit would be a victory for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

