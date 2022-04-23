Zelenskyy warns that Moscow wants to conquer other countries after Russian military leader hints at expansion into Moldova

Zelenskyy warns that Moscow wants to conquer other countries after Russian military leader hints at expansion into Moldova
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a video address on April 22, 2022.Office of the President of Ukraine

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia wants to capture other countries on Friday.

  • The comment responded to a Russian military leader hinting at Russian expansion into Moldova.

  • The Russian major general said control of southern Ukraine would give Moscow access to Transnistria in Moldova.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia wants to occupy other countries, suggesting that the invasion of Ukraine may be the start of a campaign of Russian expansion.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is intended only as a beginning," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday night. "Then they want to capture other countries."

Zelenskyy, in the video address, asked that nations not remain neutral in the conflict because they could be putting themselves in jeopardy.

"All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us," he said. "They must help us because we are the first in line. And who is to come next?"

The comments followed reports that one of the Kremlin's leading military figures raised the prospect of Russian expansion into Ukraine's neighbor Moldova.

Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's Central Military District, was quoted in state media as saying that Russia seeks total control over the south of Ukraine and the Donbas.

Minnekayev said it would give Russia access to a Russian-backed separatist region of Moldova, say reports.

"Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are also facts of oppression of the Russian-speaking population," said Minnekayev on Friday at a meeting with the Union of Defense Industries, Russian media reported, per BBC News.

A map of Transnistria
A map showing where Transnistria is in relation to Ukraine.Wikimedia Commons

Transnistria is next to Ukraine's western border. It's a breakaway state that is internationally recognized, even by Russia, as part of Moldova. Russian troops have been based there as "peacekeepers" since 1992.

Moldova summoned Moscow's ambassadors over the comments, BBC News reported, with the foreign ministry describing them as "deeply concerning."

Moldova's government said in a statement on Friday that Minnekayev's claim that the Russian-speaking population of Transnistria is facing oppression is "not only unacceptable but also unfounded."

Russian President Vladimir Putin made similar claims about the alleged oppression of Russian speakers in Ukraine prior to the invasion on February 24.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to the new battleground

    Russia shifted a dozen crack military units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said Friday, as the two sides hurtled toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Meanwhile, Russia reported that one serviceman was killed and 27 others were left missing after the fire on board the warship Moskva, which sank a week ago following what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack. Moscow previously reported everyone aboard had been rescued.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as President Zelensky warns the war is just beginning

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia's invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries, after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine.

  • Berlin institute taps World War Two experience to document Ukraine war crimes

    Berlin's Pilecki Institute, which is dedicated to researching 20th century history including Nazi crimes in World War Two, is tapping that experience to collect testimonies from refugees about possible war crimes in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court (ICC) started a formal investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine after Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

  • U.S. dance champion says she has not heard from Ukraine family since March 2

    The last time U.S. ballroom dance champion Antonina Skobina spoke to her mother in Mariupol, Ukraine, the family had no heating or electricity. Just not knowing what happened to my family, not knowing what is happening to my mother and what they are going through is. The three-time U.S. national professional ballroom dance champion said she used to speak to her mother every day.

  • Japan, Russia settle salmon quota amid tensions over Ukraine

    Japan and Russia have reached an agreement over Tokyo’s annual catch quota for Russian-born salmon and trout, the Japanese Fisheries Agency said Saturday, despite delays and chilled relations between the two sides amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The agreement on Japan's quota for the popular fish in waters near disputed islands north of Hokkaido is a relief for Japanese fishermen who were worried about the prospects amid worsening ties between the two governments. Japan and Russia concluded talks Friday, setting a catch quota of 2,050 tons for salmon and trout this year in Japan’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, the fisheries agency said in a statement.

  • Ukraine now has more tanks on the ground than Russia does, US defense official says

    Western countries are supplying Ukrainian forces with heavier weaponry while Russia is still feeling its losses from earlier in the war.

  • Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistress resurfaces in Moscow for first time since Ukraine invasion

    Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistress has resurfaced in Moscow after speculation that she has been hiding out in Switzerland.

  • Former soldier forced to take down flagpole with Ukrainian flag

    Nigel Hart, 33, erected the 14ft post outside his mum’s council house in Canterbury.

  • This week's best sellers: Molly Shannon reflects on her life; Bill Browder writes of Vladimir Putin's wrath.

    The life of a comedic actor and the search for Russian killers both make impressive debuts on USA TODAY's bestsellers list.

  • Japan says disputed islands 'illegally occupied by Russia'

    Japan describes four islands whose ownership it disputes with Moscow as “illegally occupied by Russia” in the latest version of a diplomatic report released Friday, using stronger language to describe the territorial flap than other recent versions and underscoring the chilled relations between the two sides amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Japan, which is struggling to improve ties with Moscow to regain control of the Kurils, which Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, had previously described the dispute in a softer tone. “The Northern Territories are a group of islands Japan has sovereignty over and an integral part of Japan’s territory, but currently they are illegally occupied by Russia,” the ministry said in the report.

  • TikTok mom shares how she uses everyday household items as an alternative to expensive toys

    Ordinary objects around the house can function as fun, budget-friendly substitutes for store-bought toys.

  • Charles Barkley tees off on Timberwolves after collapse vs. Grizzlies: 'They're dumber than rocks'

    Charles Barkley did not hold back, blasting the Minnesota Timberwolves for blowing a 26-point lead in their Game 3 loss vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

  • The Embarrassing Truth Behind Putin’s War Failures

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe ongoing war in Syria was supposed to be a crucible for the modern Russian war machine, reforming its operational capabilities in preparation for future conflicts. Now that Russia is facing a test of those skills in Ukraine, it is turning into a disaster that they should have seen coming.Moscow officially lost only 112 servicemen in six and a half years in Syria, compared to what it admits are 1,351 in a single month in Ukraine—the true numbers are l

  • More than 20,000 troops killed or missing, Russian officials appear to admit

    More than 20,000 Russian troops are dead or missing in Ukraine, Kremlin officials have reportedly admitted as the "second phase" of the war centres on the country's south and east.

  • EU announces new actions to conserve energy, reduce reliance on Russian fuel

    The European Union (EU) on Thursday released a series of steps and actions citizens can take to reduce energy usage as part of an effort to support to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the European Commission, a branch of the EU, outlined several steps for the average citizen,…

  • ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Tyson, Trebek

    Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: "Let's burn Amber"; Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger; Art, awards, personal items at estate sale for "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek. (April 22)

  • Zelensky warns Russia has ambitions of invading other countries: ‘Who will come next?’

    Zelensky’s warning came after a Russian general elaborated on Moscow’s intention to control the whole of southern Ukraine to better access Moldova

  • Russia says its goal in Ukraine is to conquer the country's eastern and southern regions

    It is the most explicit description of Russia's goals in Ukraine. Russian forces recently withdrew from Kyiv and repositioned in the east.

  • Disney's DeSantis Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

    Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. It also gave Disney control of everything from power and road maintenance to new construction, with a separate district that allowed Disney to operate as its own government in central Florida.

  • Former Trump aide Meadows registered to vote in three states simultaneously - WashPost

    Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who echoed the Republican former president's false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, was registered to vote in three states at the same time, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Meadows was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina for three overlapping weeks -- up until last week -- and is still registered in the latter two, according to state records the Post said it had obtained. Meadow's voting record first drew scrutiny following media reports that he had registered to vote with an address in North Carolina that he did not reside in, own or visit, prompting North Carolina officials to investigate.