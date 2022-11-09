Zelenskyy warns Russia: blowing up Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant would mean declaring war on entire world

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, that a possible attempt to blow up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) would be a declaration of war to the entire world.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s nightly video address

Quote: "Once more, I want to specifically warn everyone who is making the decisions in this regard in Moscow: any attempt by you to blow up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, flood our land and leave the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant without water will mean that you are declaring war on the entire world. Think about what will happen to you then."

Previously: In the afternoon of 9 November, Sergey Surovikin, commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine, announced that the Russian Federation was transferring its troops to the left bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson. However, the Ukrainian President’s Office has stated that there is still a significantly large grouping of Russian soldiers in Kherson; there is no sign that they are retreating without a fight.

Background:

On 20 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the European Council that the Russians had mined the dam and units of the Kakhovka HPP and were planning to commit a false flag [Ukraine’s – ed.] terrorist attack.

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stated that as early as April the occupiers had devised a plan to blow up the Kakhovka Reservoir dam. This hydrotechnical system of the Kakhovka HPP was mined by the Russians in April.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) considered it likely that the Russian occupiers were going to attempt to blow up the dam of the Kakhovka HPP and blame Ukraine for the attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!