Zelenskyy: On Wednesday we expect EU report on Ukraine implementing recommendations of European Commission

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has said that on 8 November, the conclusion of the European Union regarding Ukraine's implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission will be announced.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address on 7 November

Quote: "We are expecting the EU's historic conclusion – a report on Ukraine's implementation of the European Commission's recommendations.

We are already preparing our next steps after this report. Our legislative work, strengthening of state institutions. Ukraine has already come a long way in its rapprochement with the European Union, and our country is fully aware that becoming a member of the European Union is a political decision of all the countries that are already in the community and want to see a new state in the European Union, but it is also the work of the state itself."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that it is important that the MPs continue to support the legislative initiatives necessary for the country's European integration.

