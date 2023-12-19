Zelenskyy: We'll produce 1 million drones next year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to establish logistics and domestic drone production.

Source: Zelenskyy at his end-of-year press conference on 19 December

Details: The journalist noted that he was passing on a question from the military: "How do you feel about Ukraine mass-producing drones at state level, including First-Person View drones and standardised ammunition, and setting up a special drone unit in the Ukrainian Armed Forces?"

Zelenskyy replied that he is all for it.

The president noted that the issue of drone production and supply had been discussed during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

Zelenskyy said he did not like the bureaucratic Soviet-style process.

"When there were 26,000 drones just sitting there in a storage facility and not getting to the front, there was raging at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting. There can’t be pauses like this. I'm just shocked that something that we have produced can fail to reach the battlefield. But we will overcome this.

Our brigades will get domestically produced drones. As regards output, we’ll produce one million drones next year.

We will do everything we can to make it happen."

