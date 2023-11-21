Zelenskyy: We do whatever it takes to see Ukrainian star shine on EU flag

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated on the 10th anniversary of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity that Ukraine's efforts on the path to the EU will definitely end in full membership.

Source: Zelenskyy during his address on the occasion of Dignity and Freedom Day celebrated in Ukraine on 21 November

Details: The Ukrainian president noted that our nation has "overcome a great part of the way".

Quote: "The flags of Ukraine and the European Union are behind me today. Today, we are entitled to say that this is not just a mere decoration of the square, a backdrop, a sham, but a real symbol of Ukraine's inseparability from Europe, the right towards which the Ukrainian nation and the Ukrainian state have been proving all along.

Every year, step by step, we do our best to see our star shine in the circle of stars on the EU flag, which symbolises the unity of the peoples of Europe. The star of Ukraine," the president noted.

10 years ago, we began a new chapter in our struggle. 10 years ago, Ukrainians launched their first counteroffensive. Against lawlessness and an attempt to rob us of our European future. Against unfreedom.



Zelenskyy added that EU membership was a romantic dream 20 years ago, an ambitious goal 10 years ago, and today it is a reality "when it is no longer possible to stop our movement forward and overcome all the mandatory stages."

"Therefore, our candidate status and further accession negotiations should certainly end with Ukraine's full membership in the EU. We are doing all this despite the war when our people are defending ourselves and Europe right now. For we have dignity and will not allow our freedom to be taken away from us. We have to protect our freedom so that we do not lose our dignity," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

On the anniversary of the start of Euromaidan, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Ukrainians and the EU are moving towards Europe together on the path that Ukraine had chosen 10 years ago.

On 2 November, the German foreign minister signalled at a conference in Berlin that EU leaders would make a favourable decision on Ukraine's accession to the EU at the December summit.

