Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine could kill Putin: We have the right to defend our land

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that just as Russia has not abandoned its intentions to get rid of him by any means possible, so Ukraine also has the right to kill Vladimir Putin because it is about protecting the country.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Sun

Quote from Ukraine’s president when asked whether Ukraine would take the opportunity to kill Putin if it arose: "That’s war, and Ukraine has all the rights to defend our land."

Details: Zelenskyy refused to answer questions about attacks on pro-Russian collaborators and the so-called "authorities" in the temporarily occupied territories, noting that "I can’t discuss with you any special operations of Ukrainian intelligence or Secret Service or of some special forces".

Quote: "There are some moments which we are not discussing. Not only inside Russia, there are things we are not discussing on our temporarily occupied territories."

Details: Speaking about the Russian-organised attempts to kill him, the president said there have been at least five or six since the full-scale invasion started.

"[After all this, I feel] normal. The first one is very interesting, when it is the first time, and after that it is just like Covid. First of all people don’t know what to do with it and it’s looking very scary. And then after that, it is just intelligence sharing with you detail that one more group came to Ukraine to manage this. I don't know [how many attempts there were in total]. I really don't know. I think not less [than] five-six," Zelenskyy concluded.

