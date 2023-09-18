Zelenskyy to have White House meeting, Kadyrov dying?, Uman pilgrimage

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Monday, September 18, 2023.

· Zelenskyy to meet with Biden at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Sept. 21, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sept. 15.





· US to hold off on ATACMS missile announcement until after Zelenskyy’s Washington visit

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly not planning to make a decision regarding the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit to Washington next week, U.S. news website Axios reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.





· Brussels allows Ukraine grain import ban to expire

The European Commission has decided against extending the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, the commission announced on Sept. 15.





· Court sets new bail for Kolomoisky at $103 million

In response to a request from the prosecution, Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has increased Ihor Kolomoisky’s bail to UAH 3.8 billion ($103 million), Ukrainian legal news outlet Graty reported on Sept. 15.





· Poland bans entry of vehicles with Russian license plates

Poland has joined the Baltic countries and Finland in prohibiting vehicles with Russian registration plates from entering its borders.





· Kadyrov in critical condition for several days — Ukrainian intelligence

The Kremlin’s puppet warlord in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is in critical condition, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Sept. 15.





· Russia reinforces defenses around Tokmak amid Ukraine’s tactical penetrations of invaders’ first defensive line

Russian forces have in recent days likely reinforced their defenses around the occupied town of Tokmak in southern Ukraine, which is approximately 16 kilometers behind the current front line, the UK Defense Intelligence said in its daily Ukraine situation report for Sept. 17.





· Ukraine’s naval strategy — opinion

Geographically and historically, Ukraine is a maritime power, and now it needs to become one in fact. Our national security depends on it. –Hrytsak





· ICRC confirms kidnapped Kherson mayor is POW in Russia

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has officially confirmed the prisoner of war (POW) status of the Mayor of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhaev, who was kidnapped by the Russians in June 2022, national broadcaster Suspilne reported on Sept. 17.





· Russian missile and drone attack hits grain storage in Odesa Oblast

A grain storage and farmland were damaged by a combined Russian missile and suicide drone attack on Berezivs'kyi district of Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast in the early hours of Sept. 17, Odesa Oblast Military Administration’s head Oleh Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel on Sept. 17.





· Thousands of Hasidic Jews gather in Uman for Prayer for Peace in Ukraine

Thousands of Hasidic Jews, on their annual pilgrimage to Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, to observe Rosh Hashanah, came together in a prayer for peace in Ukraine at noon on Sept. 15, national broadcaster Suspilne reports.





· President Zelenskyy greets Ukraine’s Jewish community on occasion of Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Ukrainian Jewish community on their New Year, Rosh Hashanah, in his evening address on Sept. 15.





· NATO wants to increase ammunition production due to rising prices and high demand

The sharp rise in ammunition prices means an increase in defense spending, which does not automatically increase the security of NATO countries, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, the chairman of NATO's military committee, said on Sept. 16, Reuters reports.





· Russia creates new mercenary company to lure back Wagner mercenaries, Ukrainian military says

A new private military company has been created under the direct supervision of the Russian Defense Ministry to attract Wagner mercenaries, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's National Resistance Center reported on Sept. 16.





· UK formally declares Russia’s Wagner mercenary company to be a terrorist organization

The United Kingdom has officially recognized Russia’s Wagner mercenary company to be a terrorist organization, the UK government’s press service said on Sept. 15

