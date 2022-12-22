45

Zelenskyy wore a chic, casual sweater to his meeting with US President Biden and address to Congress. Here's why he wears it, and why it's sold out everywhere

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
Zelensky sweater Skitch
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) applaud, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a daring visit to Washington, DC on Wednesday.

  • He met with US President Joe Biden and delivered a speech to applause from Congress.

  • Along with his message to the US, Zelenskyy brought his signature look: an olive green fleece sweater.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US Congress — his first-known foray out of war-torn Ukraine — the Ukrainian leader gave a roiling speech in a casual, olive green crewneck.

Since the start of the war, whether at his palace, in a bunker, or near the action, Zelenskyy's attire has been toned down a notch from his typical black suit and clean-shaven get-up that he sported in his pre-war years. The Ukrainian president's more rugged look — complete with a beard — was on display on Wednesday as he addressed lawmakers to raucous applause, and compliments on his quotidian look.

Early on Wednesday, Zelenskyy met with Biden, asking his counterpart for more military and humanitarian aid. The Ukrainian president also shared a special message of praise with Biden from a Ukrainian soldier and requested further aid from Congress.

Zelenskyy's defiant speech drew out multiple minutes-long standing ovations from across the aisle. And as he delivered the speech, he was sporting another M-TAC sweater, the US clothing company that makes Zelenskyy's signature olive green fleece sweaters.

And in fact, in May the sweater became so popular that the vendor went out of stock, promising only to restock upon a Ukrainian "victory." One of Zelenskyy's own M-TAC sweaters was auctioned off in London for $11,000.

In early December, the Ukrainian president told the Financial Times in an interview that he would keep on wearing his new outfit, ditching the suit until after the war is over. He added that he would keep his beard for now, too.

During the war, the Ukrainian leader has also worn a T-shirt with a meme mocking Russian troops, from a brand started by a former local Ukrainian journalist.

Members of congress took note of Zelenskyy's fashion choices as well. Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, who has opposed additional aid for Ukraine and remained seated during standing ovations, complimented the wartime leader's fit.

"I loved the fashion choices," Gaetz said, according to The Dispatch, which added that his position on Ukraine aid was not swayed.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are preparing to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help stave off Russia's invasion.

  • Zelenskyy huddles with Biden as Ukraine war rages

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington and met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, thanking America for its support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and hoping for continued aid. (Dec. 21)

  • Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims

    Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.

  • Zelenskiy says peace with Russia means no compromises on sovereignty, territory

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said that a "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on his country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, but questioned if there could be such a peace for parents who have lost their children. Appearing at a White House news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden midway through a brief visit, Zelenskiy reaffirmed in personal terms his conditions for any settlement to the war ignited by Russia's invasion nearly 10 months ago.

  • Five biggest moments from Zelensky’s address to Congress

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a historic speech before a joint meeting of Congress Wednesday night, pleading with the U.S. to continue its support of Ukraine in the face of Moscow’s attacks. The address, which spanned roughly 23 minutes, marked the first time a foreign leader addressed Congress during wartime since Winston Churchill did so…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks plans for Ukraine's president to visit Congress, calling Zelenskyy the 'shadow president' and Ukraine the '51st state'

    Far-right Republicans have opposed billions of dollars of aid the US has sent Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

  • Russian soldier says they're suffering more losses 'from their own side' than from Ukrainians, including being fired on by their own tanks

    Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are being killed by their own in accidental as well as deliberate incidents, according to multiple reports.

  • Google's management has reportedly issued a 'code red' amid the rising popularity of the ChatGPT AI

    CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly redirected teams to build out new AI products as concerns rise over ChatGPT's threat to Google.

  • Charlbi Dean's cause of death revealed after 'Triangle of Sadness' star died at age 32

    Actor-model Charlbi Dean, known for "Triangle of Sadness," died in August. The New York City medical examiner revealed her cause of death Wednesday.

  • Police said a member of Elon Musk's security team is a suspect — not a victim — in what Musk alleged was a 'crazy stalker' incident

    The encounter between Musk's security guard and a 29-year-old Uber Eats driver sparked a wild week of Twitter tension and suspensions.

  • The US is finally sending Patriot air defenses to Ukraine, but officials warn that it's not 'a silver bullet'

    "There is no silver bullet. Our goal is to help Ukraine strengthen a layered, integrated approach to air defense," a senior US defense official said.

  • Zelenskyy’s security in Washington being treated as 'mini-state visit,' sources say

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington is being treated as a mini state visit – one with extraordinary security implications, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans. Hundreds of law enforcement and intelligence officials have been activated and the U.S. Secret Service will be the lead agency as he heads to the White House and speaks to Congress Wednesday. "From the moment he lands and walks down those stairs of his plane, he will have a Secret Service security detail," one official told ABC News.

  • Twitter Users Slam Donald Trump Jr. For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Welfare Queen'

    The Ukrainian president is visiting Washington with a request for more aid to fight Russia's invasion.

  • Russian fighter jets are struggling in Ukraine, but Ukraine can't beat their missiles and radars, researchers say

    No matter how successful Ukrainian pilots have been, they could still lose the air war without Western help, according to a new think-tank report.

  • Zelenskyy comes to Washington and pulls neither punches nor asks

    The Ukrainian president asked for money, weapons and continued support in a trip that comes amid a shifting power dynamic in D.C.

  • Zelenskiy, Biden show solidarity in first wartime WH visit

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy&nbsp;embarked&nbsp;on a&nbsp;dramatic visit to Washington on Wednesday,&nbsp;in his first overseas trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago.&nbsp;Clad in his trademark olive green trousers and sweater, &nbsp;Zelenskiy&nbsp;was greeted at the White House by&nbsp;U.S. president Joe Biden&nbsp;along with first lady Jill Biden, where he&nbsp;met one on one with the President and thanked U.S. political leaders and the American people for their extraordinary support."Thank you so much, Mr. President. Of course thanks for bipartisan support, thanks Congress, and thanks from our just ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans."&nbsp;&nbsp;The visit comes at a critical time for Ukraine.&nbsp;&nbsp;Just ahead of Zelenskiy's arrival, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the United States would provide more military aid for Ukraine including a Patriot air defense system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.&nbsp;The Patriot missile is deemed to be one of the most advanced U.S. air defense systems, offering protection against attacking aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.&nbsp;BIDEN: "It's going to take some time to complete the necessary training, but the Patriot battery will be another critical asset to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression."ZELENSKIY: "What's going to happen after Patriots are installed? After that we will send another signal to President Biden, that we would like to get more Patriots." (crowd laughs) &nbsp;"That is a lie. We are in war, I am sorry."&nbsp;Zelenskiy also timed his visit as Congress&nbsp;advances a&nbsp;government-funding bill&nbsp;that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies, and Republicans prepare to take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in four years.&nbsp;The Kremlin said on Wednesday it saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv, and that continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a "deepening" of the conflict.&nbsp;In recent weeks, Ukraine has come under repeated Russian missile and drone strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, leaving millions of people without electricity or running water in the dead of a freezing winter.&nbsp;As Ukraine prepares to enter a second year of war, a Zelenskiy&nbsp;aide said&nbsp;the "highly symbolic" trip&nbsp;to America’s capital&nbsp;showed the deep trust between Kyiv and Washington&nbsp;and&nbsp;hoped it&nbsp;would disprove&nbsp;any&nbsp;Russian suggestions that U.S.-Ukrainian relations are cooling.BIDEN: "The American people have been with you every step of the way, and we will stay with you. We will stay with you for as long as it takes."&nbsp;

  • Tempted to joke about global warming amid the freezing cold? Here's what experts say about that.

    Cold, wintry weather might make global warming seem like less of a threat or something to joke about. Here's what experts say about that.

  • The 'Christmas Effect': Why more people get pregnant during the holidays than any other time

    The holiday season is the time for admiring the festive lights, gathering with friends and family — and apparently, making a baby.

  • Congress killed a landmark wildlife bill to preserve a massive crypto tax loophole

    A major US wildlife-conservation bill with bipartisan support failed at the last minute of negotiations in Congress, because lawmakers could not agree on closing a massive tax loophole that benefits cryptocurrency traders.

  • Pelosi caps historic run with Zelensky address and a focus on democracy

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put an exclamation point on her historic run as the first woman speaker Wednesday, inviting a revered symbol of democracy to address the last joint session of Congress she’ll preside over with a powerful message: The democracies of the globe stand united.