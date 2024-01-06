Zelenskyy: We are working to ensure that Ukraine's Defence Forces can use mostly Ukrainian-made weaponry and technology

Ukraine has been working to ensure that a significant part of the weaponry used by the Defence Forces in their actions in 2024 will be domestically produced.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening video address

Quote: "I also had meetings with the defence government unit – the Minister of Strategic Industries, the Minister of Defence, and the ministries' teams. The key focus is to ensure our soldiers are equipped with weaponry and military technology. We are committed to continuous supply and production with a clear trend towards increasing our production of ammunition and equipment in Ukraine and in collaboration with our partners.

We are working tirelessly so that this year, our defence and security forces can rely mostly on our Ukrainian production in their actions. We want the enemy to feel the real power of Ukrainian weapons.

A sense of this is already developing. Many successful things are being done with Ukrainian weapons, and the occupiers have fewer and fewer peaceful nights. The strength of our Ukrainian forces must be much greater. And it will be. We will rebuff every manifestation of Russian terror, every attempt by Russia to increase its pressure on our state, our people, our positions."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he held "many meetings" on Saturday, including some focused on security guarantees.

"Bilateral work with partners is ongoing, and today, we outlined the results we aim to achieve shortly," he said.

The president stated that "crucial international events" are planned for next week.

"We are preparing new lines of cooperation with [our] partners, particularly regarding drones, strengthening our capabilities in drone usage, and countering Russian drones, enhancing Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities," Zelenskyy emphasised.

