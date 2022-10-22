Zelenskyy: World should warn Russia that it will be hit in the event of nuclear strike on Bankova St

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 22 OCTOBER 2022, 20:08

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia should receive a warning from the world about a strike on the decision-making centre in the Russian Federation in the event that Russia launches a nuclear strike on Bankova St [a street in Kyiv where a lot of the government buildings are located - ed.].

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CTV and CBC Canadian TV hannels

Quote: "Regarding the use of nuclear weapons other than a nuclear plant [ZNPP - ed.], I will give an example. Now we sit and hear constant calls that Russia should strike at the decision-making centre [in Ukraine]. How should the world respond? It doesn't matter if Ukraine is a NATO country or not. This is happening in Europe. No one is allowed to blackmail like a terrorist.

If the message is that there will be a strike at the decision-making centre, the world's response should be as follows: ‘Look, if you strike Bankova St, there will be a strike at the place where you are, you, who gives the task of killing people. If you do that, then in a second, regardless of the result of your strike, there will be a strike at the decision-making centre in your state."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine lives with a neighbour "who does not understand anything except force."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!