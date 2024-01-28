Zelenskyy's declarations show his and his family's income decreased threefold in 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

The income of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family has decreased from 10.8 million hryvnias (US$285,000) in 2021 to 3.7 million hryvnias (US$97,700) in 2022.

Source: website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy has made public his declarations of property, income, expenses and financial liabilities for 2021 and 2022.

According to the declaration from 2021, the income of the Zelenskyy family amounted to 10,824,507 hryvnias, including income from the sale of domestic government bonds worth 5,359,600 hryvnias.

In 2021, his family’s income mainly consisted of salaries, bank interest, and income from renting out real estate, amounting to a total of 5,464,907 hryvnias.

The income of the president’s family in 2021 decreased by 11,922,320 hryvnias (about US$314,000) compared to 2020. Their cash balance also decreased in 2021.

Zelenskyy continues to own a number of trademarks. In 2021, the process of registering 22 trademarks, which began long before his election to the presidency, was completed.

According to the 2022 declaration, the income of Zelenskyy and his family members totalled 3,692,683 hryvnias.

"The income of the president’s family in 2022 decreased due to the temporary termination of lease agreements on the territory of Ukraine as a result of the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression against our country," the Office of the President of Ukraine explained.

The Zelenskyy family’s cash balance at the end of 2022 decreased by nearly 1,800,000 hryvnias (US$47,500) by the end of 2022.

There were no other changes in 2021 and 2022 in terms of the ownership of assets, real estate, and vehicles.

