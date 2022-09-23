Zelenskyys "formula of peace": 5 steps to stabilise international relations

IRYNA BALACHUK – SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 00:12

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that Ukraine had proposed a "formula of peace, its way to the stabilisation of international relations" at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "At the General Assembly, Ukraine proposed a formula of peace, its way to the stabilisation of international relations. And the world heard it loud and clear. The reaction to my speech at the General Assembly was really positive.

Different countries shared a willingness to hear the specifics [of Ukraine’s pathway to peace]. Specifics on how to restore peace, how to end this war. Ukraine presented its vision. Clear, logical, fair and realistic."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s "formula of peace" contains five points:

First: punishment for the aggressor.

Second: protection of life, that is, ensuring Ukraine gets all the defence assistance that it needs.

Third: restoration of security and territorial integrity.

Fourth: security guarantees.

Fifth: the world’s determination to achieve these goals together with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that Russia, in turn, has offered nothing but "lame excuses, complaints and constant lies and propaganda, which the world got tired of long ago, but Russian representatives are still continuing to repeat."

The Ukrainian president thanked "all the heads of state, all the politicians, public figures, cultural and business leaders" who expressed their support for Ukraine at the UN General Assembly and other events that took place in the US over the course of this week.

