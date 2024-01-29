Zelenskyy's office denies Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi has been dismissed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not dismissed Valerii Zaluzhnyi as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, the President’s Press Secretary, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Asked whether the president has dismissed General Zaluzhnyi, the press secretary answered "Definitely not. The president has not dismissed the Commander-in-Chief."

Anonymous Telegram channels, individual politicians and the media had begun to report on the alleged dismissal of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the National Security and Defence Council said: "He [Zaluzhnyi – ed.] was summoned and offered another position. Perhaps as an ambassador somewhere. He refused. There has been no decree."

Some sources connected to the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief have denied that Zaluzhnyi has been dismissed.

As of 19:30, sources in the President’s Office have also reported that this is not true.

